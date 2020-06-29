HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $115.43 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

