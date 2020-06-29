HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $84.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.66. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.