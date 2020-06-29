Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,757 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,231,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NYSE:CLR opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 3.43. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

