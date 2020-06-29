HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 246,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $147.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

