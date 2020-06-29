HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

