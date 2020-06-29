HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $3,377,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 430,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.81.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.