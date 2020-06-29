Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 39,406 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $27.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.