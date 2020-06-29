Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 197,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,873,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

