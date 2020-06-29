15,911 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,241 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 432,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 574,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 417,580 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 950,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 316,568 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

