HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $255.65 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

