Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $400,000 Investment in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $33.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

