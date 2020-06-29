Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 53.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $7.18 on Monday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

