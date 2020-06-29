Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,226 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.