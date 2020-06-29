Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 18,822 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 158.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $5,239,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

