Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 338 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,179,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,086.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000.

VT opened at $73.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

