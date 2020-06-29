Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,685 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

