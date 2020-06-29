34,848 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,157,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 174.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $116.05 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $142.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.88.

