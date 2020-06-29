Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

