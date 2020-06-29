AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,351 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

