PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.