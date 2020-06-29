Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 7,070 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.26. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

