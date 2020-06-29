Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 1,450 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $374.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

