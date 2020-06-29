Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 283,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,437,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEO opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

