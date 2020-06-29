ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 3rd

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 223.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of ABM opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Dividend History for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

