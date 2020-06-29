ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 3rd

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 223.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of ABM opened at $34.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

