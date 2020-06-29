Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

NYSE FPI opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

