Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Park Electrochemical has raised its dividend by an average of 87.5% annually over the last three years. Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.83. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Dividend History for Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Waste Connections Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Waste Connections Inc
34,848 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
34,848 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,351 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,351 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
PacWest Bancorp Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
PacWest Bancorp Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 7,070 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 7,070 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report