Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.6%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a current ratio of 26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.