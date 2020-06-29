AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,219 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

PLNT stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

