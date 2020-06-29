AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

