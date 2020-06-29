Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 688.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.