Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $103.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

