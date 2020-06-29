AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $23.47 on Monday. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.