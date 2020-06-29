Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 57,299 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NIO by 55.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 369,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 107.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 138.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.