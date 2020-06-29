General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 748.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

NYSE GD opened at $146.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.56. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

