Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 16th

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

RGLD opened at $117.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

