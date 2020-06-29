Helios Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $36.60 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

