Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $769,000 in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.47.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

