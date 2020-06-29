Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 259.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.10% of Adecoagro worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Adecoagro SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $505.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

