Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $476,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,031,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBNC opened at $22.73 on Monday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $660.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

