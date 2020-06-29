Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 67,461 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 171.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.31% of CalAmp worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

