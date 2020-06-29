Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $487,000 Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $43,908.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares in the company, valued at $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

