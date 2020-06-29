Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $9.57 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.94.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.09% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

