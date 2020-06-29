Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forward Air by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $33,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

