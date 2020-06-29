Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,287 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE:YETI opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $357,205,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,203,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,168,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

