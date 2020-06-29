Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $774,000 Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

