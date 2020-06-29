Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $873,000 Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.58%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

