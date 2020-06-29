Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

