Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,233,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 305.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 265.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 415,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 480.83 and a beta of 1.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

