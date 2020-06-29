Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,220 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

