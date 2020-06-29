SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Stock Position Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51,281 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,772,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $2.72 on Monday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

